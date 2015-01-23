** Bharti Airtel surges as much as 4.8 pct

** Stock gains nearly 13 pct in five straight sessions, including trade so far on Friday

** Deutsche Bank upgrades stock to "buy" from "hold"

** Cites valuation and high cash-flow yield as key reasons for upgrade

** Competition and auction risks well understood, and are now easing - Deutsche Bank

** Stock most expensive on 1-yr forward price/earnings among Indian rivals - Thomson Reuters data

Stock P/E

Bharti 22.34x

Idea Cellular 17.93x

Reliance Communication 15.11x

** Spectrum pricing and competition from Reliance Industries' telecom unit Reliance Jio are key factors to watch - investors (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)