** Bharti Airtel surges as much as 4.8 pct
** Stock gains nearly 13 pct in five straight sessions,
including trade so far on Friday
** Deutsche Bank upgrades stock to "buy" from "hold"
** Cites valuation and high cash-flow yield as key reasons
for upgrade
** Competition and auction risks well understood, and are
now easing - Deutsche Bank
** Stock most expensive on 1-yr forward price/earnings among
Indian rivals - Thomson Reuters data
Stock P/E
Bharti 22.34x
Idea Cellular 17.93x
Reliance Communication 15.11x
** Spectrum pricing and competition from Reliance
Industries' telecom unit Reliance Jio are key factors
to watch - investors
