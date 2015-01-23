Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 27.2 billion yen

Maturity Date January 30, 2025

Coupon 2.047 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.047 pct

Payment Date January 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, BAML, Natixis, Nomura, SMBC Nikko

Listing Tokyo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Japan

