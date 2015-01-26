Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower German State of Lower Saxony NIESA Govt
(German State of Lower Saxony)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 2,2016
Coupon Zero coupon
Reoffer price 100.10
Reoffer yield 0.067 pct
Payment Date February 2,2015
Lead Manager(s) UniCredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hanover
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000A14J2H5
