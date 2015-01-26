Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower German State of Lower Saxony NIESA Govt

(German State of Lower Saxony)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 2,2016

Coupon Zero coupon

Reoffer price 100.10

Reoffer yield 0.067 pct

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) UniCredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hanover

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A14J2H5

