Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Gallant Venture Ltd. (Gallant Venture)

Issue Amount S$ 75 million

Maturity Date August 2,2017

Coupon 7 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 596.95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 years

SGD SOR

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank (B&D), Standard Chartered Bank

& UBS

Listing Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

