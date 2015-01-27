GRAINS-Soybeans face biggest weekly drop since late March on supply pressure

* Soybeans down almost 1 pct this week * Wheat down 1.8 pct after two weeks of losses, corn down 0.5 pct (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 12 Chicago soybean futures were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly decline since late March with bumper global supplies weighing on the market. Wheat was down about 2 percent, after two weeks of gains, although declining production in the United States provided a floor to the market. "Ther