** Obama reveals nuclear breakthrough on landmark India
trip
** Breakingviews-Obama's nuclear gift to Modi is shrewd
investment
** Key beneficiaries
Larsen & Toubro : pre-qualified to do civil work
for reactors
ABB India, Siemens : for power components
NTPC : formed joint venture with Nuclear Power
Corporation of India
Alstom India, Bharat Heavy Electricals -
for turbine generators
KSB Pumps, Walchandnagar Industries -
for auxiliary equipment
** Deal expected to encourage U.S. companies such as GE and
Westinghouse to supply nuclear reactors to Indian companies -
Antique Stock Broking Ltd
** India-U.S. nuclear deal could help clear project logjam -
Westinghouse CEO
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)