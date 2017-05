** Nomura starts coverage on water treatment company VA Tech Wabag at "buy" and a target of 1,958 rupees

** Says rising focus of govt and other funding agencies on water shortage and untreated sewage implies water treatment sector is poised for secular long-term growth

** The stock has 11 "buy" and 2 "hold" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock trades at 24.95x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 22.7x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data