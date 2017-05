** India's Yes Bank shares touch all-time high at 882 rupees, highest since stock debut in 2005

** JPMorgan upgrades bank to "overweight" from "underweight"

** Raises price target to 950 rupees from 650 rupees

** Macro environment turning incrementally positive - JPMorgan

** "The stock does remain vulnerable to a macro shock but that appears an unlikely outcome and we expect the momentum on the stock to continue" - JPMorgan

** Easy liquidity and falling rates help low CASA funding base - JPMorgan