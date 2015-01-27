** Indian pharma shares fall as U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Teva's generic version of AstraZeneca's Nexium

** Indian firms, which filed for Nexium, include:

Stock pct fall

Ranbaxy Laboratories 1.3

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories 1.9

Lupin 0.3

Aurobindo Pharma 1.1

** Nexium raked in about $1.9 billion in global sales in first half of 2014, according to AstraZeneca's latest earnings statement

** Seen as a bigger negative for Ranbaxy as it fails to retain exclusivity on the drug

** Ranbaxy could have made $200 mln in revenue during the exclusivity period - Analysts