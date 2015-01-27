** Indian pharma shares fall as U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approves Teva's generic version of AstraZeneca's
Nexium
** Indian firms, which filed for Nexium, include:
Stock pct fall
Ranbaxy Laboratories 1.3
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories 1.9
Lupin 0.3
Aurobindo Pharma 1.1
** Nexium raked in about $1.9 billion in global sales in
first half of 2014, according to AstraZeneca's latest earnings
statement
** Seen as a bigger negative for Ranbaxy as it fails to
retain exclusivity on the drug
** Ranbaxy could have made $200 mln in revenue during the
exclusivity period - Analysts
