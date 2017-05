(Corrects spelling of accretive in 3rd bullet)

** India's Kotak Mahindra Bank falls 1.1 pct

** HSBC downgrades stock to "neutral" from "overweight"

** Merger between Kotak and ING Vysya should be value-accretive but valuations reflect higher Street expectations from merger - HSBC

** Stock trading at 62 pct premium to its own 3-yr average - HSBC

** There could be larger integration challenges than what Street expects - HSBC

In November, Kotak agreed to buy ING Vysya in record $2.4-bln share deal