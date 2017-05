** Maruti Suzuki India up as much as 2.7 pct to record high of 3,704.7 rupees

** EBITDA margin reported at 12.7 pct includes exceptional loss on excise duty demand on sales tax subsidy - analysts

** Adjusted EBITDA margins will be 13.3 pct, which is broadly in line with estimates, analysts add

** Maruti's Oct-Dec profits up 18 pct, misses estimates