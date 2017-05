** India's Cipla rises as much as 4.8 pct to record high of 710 rupees

** U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Teva's generic version of AstraZeneca's blockbuster heartburn drug Nexium

** Cipla is expected to supply the drug to Teva, which will benefit the company and fully reflect in FY16 - Angel Broking

** Broker raises FY16 sales and earnings target by 5.9 pct and 10.4 pct, respectively

** AstraZeneca: generic Nexium arrives in US, 8 mths late