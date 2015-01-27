BRIEF-Country Group Development says qtrly loss 63.4 mln baht vs loss of 24 mln baht
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date February 3,2020
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.6770
Payment Date February 3,2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000HLB1J38
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANILA, May 12 Chinese iron ore futures dropped to near four-month lows on Friday and were on course to decline for a seventh week out of eight, weighed down by concerns over weak demand in the world's top consumer.