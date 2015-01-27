** World's largest household products maker's shares down 2.7 pct at $87.20 in premarket trading

** Company reports Q2 profit and sales below analysts' estimates, hurt by a stronger dollar

** Warns foreign exchange may reduce fiscal 2015 sales by 5 pct and net earnings by 12 pct

** Says the stronger dollar reduced Q2 core profit by about 16 cents per share or 14 pct

** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen 14 pct in 12 months