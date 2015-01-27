S.Korea says private consumption fragile, strong exports boost investment
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
** World's largest household products maker's shares down 2.7 pct at $87.20 in premarket trading
** Company reports Q2 profit and sales below analysts' estimates, hurt by a stronger dollar
** Warns foreign exchange may reduce fiscal 2015 sales by 5 pct and net earnings by 12 pct
** Says the stronger dollar reduced Q2 core profit by about 16 cents per share or 14 pct
** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen 14 pct in 12 months
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.