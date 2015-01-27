Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unilever N.V

Guarantor Unilever Plc And Unilever United States, Inc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 3, 2022

Coupon 0.50 pct

Reoffer price 98.956

Yield 0.653 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.9bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing London Stock Exchange's regulated market and AMS List

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1178970106

