Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 25 million euro
Maturity Date September 20,2016
Coupon 3-month euribor + 38 basis points
Reoffer price 100.452
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 11 basis points
Payment Date February 2,2015
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 295 million euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Parent ISIN XS0945556719
