Jan 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 3, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.164

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.3bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC & UBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1179936551

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)