BRIEF-Navamedic signs deal with Orexigen Therapeutics for Nordic launch of Mysimba
* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS FOR NORDIC LAUNCH OF MYSIMBA®
Jan 28 Sony Corp :
- to cut around 1,000 jobs in smartphone business, sources tell Reuters
- The Nikkei business daily earlier reported the cuts would be announced when the company announces its quarterly business results on Feb. 4.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reiji Murai)
* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS FOR NORDIC LAUNCH OF MYSIMBA®
May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 24.6 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.