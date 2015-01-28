BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
- Source link: (bit.ly/1H9kIW9)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
