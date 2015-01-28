(Corrects fourth bullet to say 2016 estimate is $76, not $75, after brokerage clarifies)

** Asian Paints gains as much as 2.5 pct, hits record high

** Credit Suisse upgrades stock to "outperform" from "neutral"

** Raises target price to 1,020 rupees from 710 rupees

** Incorporates new estimates of crude prices at $58 for 2015 and $76 for 2016

** Says company's margins to rise as over 70 pct of input costs trending down

** Stock up 20 pct YTD vs 7.6 pct for India's NSE index

** Trades at 42.62x 1-yr forward earnings vs 34.48x for rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data