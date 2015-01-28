BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra April total sales falls about 6 pct
* April total sales of 39,357 units versus 41,863 units last year
** Jet Airways (India) gains 4.1 pct after Tuesday's 14.3 pct surge
** Rises to highest intraday level since May 2013
** Only healthier play on Indian aviation attracting scarcity premium - traders
** Hopes of aviation fuel price cut by month end also help
** SpiceJet's new owners plan to cut fleet, shrink network - sources
** Kingfisher Airlines was grounded less than two-and-a-half years ago (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data