** Jet Airways (India) gains 4.1 pct after Tuesday's 14.3 pct surge

** Rises to highest intraday level since May 2013

** Only healthier play on Indian aviation attracting scarcity premium - traders

** Hopes of aviation fuel price cut by month end also help

** SpiceJet's new owners plan to cut fleet, shrink network - sources

** Kingfisher Airlines was grounded less than two-and-a-half years ago (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)