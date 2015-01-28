** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 8.18 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to median forecast of 10 traders in a Reuters poll

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off yield of 8.1857 pct last week

** Highest yield polled for 91-day t-bills was 8.2 pct, while lowest was 8.1 pct

** RBI expected to set cut-off of 8.07 pct on 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.2475 pct previously

** Highest yield for 182-day bills was 8.1 pct, while lowest was 8.05 pct

** RBI selling 140 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 61.4525 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury team; Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)