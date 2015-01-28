BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 8.18 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to median forecast of 10 traders in a Reuters poll
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off yield of 8.1857 pct last week
** Highest yield polled for 91-day t-bills was 8.2 pct, while lowest was 8.1 pct
** RBI expected to set cut-off of 8.07 pct on 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.2475 pct previously
** Highest yield for 182-day bills was 8.1 pct, while lowest was 8.05 pct
** RBI selling 140 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 61.4525 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury team; Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)
May 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 27/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.200/6.150 0.24 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/19 6.280/6.240 0.46 07.83 pct GO