BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra April total sales falls about 6 pct
* April total sales of 39,357 units versus 41,863 units last year
** India's Tata Motors falls 2 pct
** To seek shareholders' nod to raise up to 75 bln rupees ($1.22 bln) through rights issue
** Rights issue will come at substantial discount to current market price - dealers
** Fund raising might be used to retire high-cost debt and create additional capacities - analysts
** Profit-taking also seen after stock hit record high of 607.70 rupees on Tuesday
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data