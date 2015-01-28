** India's Tata Motors falls 2 pct

** To seek shareholders' nod to raise up to 75 bln rupees ($1.22 bln) through rights issue

** Rights issue will come at substantial discount to current market price - dealers

** Fund raising might be used to retire high-cost debt and create additional capacities - analysts

** Profit-taking also seen after stock hit record high of 607.70 rupees on Tuesday

