Indian shares fall; Ambuja Cements leads losers
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data
** Redington India slumped as much as 19.1 pct, close to its daily limit
** Apple ropes in distribution giant Brightstar for India sales - newspaper Economic Times reports
** Brightstar is a US-based privately held company controlled by Softbank
** Redington handles 60-70 pct of Apple's India sales - Analysts
** Apple contributes 12 pct of Redington's consolidated revenues - India Infoline
** Redington shares have also seen a triangle breakdown pattern - Technical Analysts
* Says April total sales of 7083 vehicles versus 10,182 vehicles last year