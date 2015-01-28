** Indian government can raise capex by at least 1.2 pct of GDP in FY16, even as the market worries about fiscal stress in FY15, says Credit Suisse

** Says govt pocketing a large part of gains from oil price fall and can spend to generate growth

** Credit Suisse adds spends on national highways, rural roads, railways, and rural and urban housing likely

** Prefers cement, paints and construction stocks as higher spending on roads and housing should drive demand

** Upgrades UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints to "outperform" from "neutral"

** Says Larsen & Toubro should reverse underperformance since elections

** Raises Axis Bank's target to 680 rupees from 593 rupees on improved loan growth (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)