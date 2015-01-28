** Indian bond markets are split about whether RBI will cut rates on Feb. 3 after unexpected easing this month

** Although some traders expect RBI to hold off until the government budget is unveiled on Feb. 28, others see a possible surprise

** The recent spate of rate cuts and policy easing globally and easing inflation on the domestic front could encourage RBI to ease policy again, some traders believe

** But NewsRise reports fin min officials are in the no rate cut camp, citing three ministry sources

** 10-yr bond yield rises from a session low of 7.69 pct to 7.71 pct after the news

** Benchmark 5-yr OIS rate rises to 6.78 pct after touching 6.72 pct earlier, its weakest level since May 21, 2013

** 1-year OIS rate edged up to 7.49 pct, after hitting 7.44 pct, its lowest since July 11, 2013