** Video games retailer Game Digital rises as much
as 5 pct, top riser on FTSE 250
** Traders cite read across from Electronic Arts,
publisher of the "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" video games, that
posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped
by growth in digital revenue and strong sales of its sports
titles.
** Game Digital said earlier in Jan that heavy competition
over holiday period led to reduced pricing, bundling of games
with consoles hit margins
** Shares fell as much as 56 pct on Jan. 14 after
disappointing H2 2014 results
