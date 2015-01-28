BRIEF-Jordan Kuwait Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.7 million dinars versus 8.1 million dinars year ago
Jan 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II
Guarantor Sino-Ocean Land Holdings LTD
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 4, 2027
Coupon 5.95 pct
Issue price 99.737
Reoffer price 99.737
Yield 6.1 pct
ISIN XS1163722587
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date February 4, 2020
Coupon 4.45 pct
Issue price 98.806
Reoffer price 98.806
Yield 4.721 pct
ISIN XS1163228627
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 4, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMOrgan, BNP Paribas,
BOCHK, Deutsche Bank & Lung Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.7 million dinars versus 8.1 million dinars year ago
* Says it bought 91,700 shares back for 16.7 million yen in April