BRIEF-Prospect Capital purchases $64.5 mln of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by LeadingResponse
* Prospect capital purchases $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by leadingresponse
Jan 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :
* Samsung sells 74.5 million smartphones in December quarter-Strategy Analytics
* Apple smartphone sales on par with Samsung in Q4-Strategy Analytics Further company coverage: (Reporting By Miyoung Kim)
* Prospect capital purchases $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by leadingresponse
* Unique Fabricating Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results