** Shares in Coal India Ltd fall 4.9 pct

** Indian government plans to sell up to 10 pct in the company to raise as much as $3.9 bln

** The share sale would be at a discount to the market price, prompting a sell-off in the counter-traders

** Shares in the company gained 7.2 pct in the last two weeks till Wednesday (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)