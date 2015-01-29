BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Lupin Ltd and HDFC Bank gain
** Lupin rises 1.6 pct to a record high; HDFC Bank gains 1.8 pct
** Govt allows Lupin to increase foreign investment limits to 49 pct from 33 pct (bit.ly/1Dbvyoe)
** Govt approves HDFC Bank's plan to raise 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) via a share issue
** The move will facilitate further investment inflow - says an analyst ($1 = 61.4800 Indian rupees)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday