** India's Lupin Ltd and HDFC Bank gain

** Lupin rises 1.6 pct to a record high; HDFC Bank gains 1.8 pct

** Govt allows Lupin to increase foreign investment limits to 49 pct from 33 pct (bit.ly/1Dbvyoe)

** Govt approves HDFC Bank's plan to raise 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) via a share issue

** The move will facilitate further investment inflow - says an analyst ($1 = 61.4800 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)