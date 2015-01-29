BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Welspun Corp gains as much as 13.9 pct
** Company's Dec-quarter consolidated net profit more than doubles
** Earnings boost investors' confidence as stock was an underperformer - traders
** Welspun gained 9.9 pct in 2014 against broader NSE index's 31.4 pct gain (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday