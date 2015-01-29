BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares in India's ITC Ltd falls 0.6 pct
** Nomura Securities downgrades stock to "neutral" from "buy"; cuts price target to 372 rupees from 392 rupees
** Company's cigarette business is now entering a period of much lower growth than in the past decade, says Nomura
** Tougher regulatory environment means there will continue to be negative news flow around the stock over the next few quarters, Nomura says
** Nomura says cigarette business growth is more likely to be 10 pct vs 17 pct average in past decade (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday