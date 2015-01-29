** Shares in India's ITC Ltd falls 0.6 pct

** Nomura Securities downgrades stock to "neutral" from "buy"; cuts price target to 372 rupees from 392 rupees

** Company's cigarette business is now entering a period of much lower growth than in the past decade, says Nomura

** Tougher regulatory environment means there will continue to be negative news flow around the stock over the next few quarters, Nomura says

** Nomura says cigarette business growth is more likely to be 10 pct vs 17 pct average in past decade