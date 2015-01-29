BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Housing Development Finance Corp falls 3 pct
** HDFC's Dec-quarter net profit up 11.5 pct, almost in line with estimates
** "Results broadly appear in line... Stock correction may be due to profit-booking," says Kotak Securities
** HDFC gained 18.4 percent so far this month till Wednesday
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday