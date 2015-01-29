** India's Housing Development Finance Corp falls 3 pct

** HDFC's Dec-quarter net profit up 11.5 pct, almost in line with estimates

** "Results broadly appear in line... Stock correction may be due to profit-booking," says Kotak Securities

** HDFC gained 18.4 percent so far this month till Wednesday