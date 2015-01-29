Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower RHP Finance PLC

Issue Amount 175 million sterling

Maturity Date February 5, 2048

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.001

Spread 117 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.5 pct UKT

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1181693364

