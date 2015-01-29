BRIEF-Axel Springer sees more than 500 mln proceeds from Berlin real estate sale
* Says expects significantly more than targeted 500 million euros from real estate sale in Berlin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 4, 2025
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.307
Reoffer yield 2.203 pct
Spread 148 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 188.8bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date February 4, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Mizuho & RBS
Ratings BBB (S&P) & BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1183235644
