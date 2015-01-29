Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower FastPartner AB (publ)

(FastPartner AB)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date April 5, 2019

Coupon 3 month Stibor +325/350bps

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Denoms (K) 1000

Negative Pledge Not to secure present or future market loans

ISIN SE0006510210

