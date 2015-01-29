Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 300 billion Indonesian Rupiah

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 7.35 pct

Issue price 100.861

Yield 7.05 pct

Issue date January 29, 2015

Settlement February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings AAA (Moody's) & Aaa(S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 50

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.55 trillion Indonesian Rupiah

when fungible

ISIN XS1106486936

