** Shares of Geojit BNP Paribas and Man Infraconstruction Ltd surge

** Geojit gains as much as 4.5 percent to its highest since May 2009 after well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 625,000 shares in the last two sessions on behalf of his wife

** Meanwhile, Man Infra gains as much as 8.1 pct to hit its highest level since Dec 2010 after Jhunjhunwala bought 3 million shares on Thursday