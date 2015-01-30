BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares of Geojit BNP Paribas and Man Infraconstruction Ltd surge
** Geojit gains as much as 4.5 percent to its highest since May 2009 after well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 625,000 shares in the last two sessions on behalf of his wife
** Meanwhile, Man Infra gains as much as 8.1 pct to hit its highest level since Dec 2010 after Jhunjhunwala bought 3 million shares on Thursday (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
