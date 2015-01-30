BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in Dr Reddy's Laboratories fall 2.5 pct
** Credit Suisse downgrades to "neutral" from "outperform"
** Delay in monetisation of key drugs such as Nexium and Copaxone, which implies low-teen FY16 EPS growth - Credit Suisse
** Brokerage expects possibility of adverse U.S. FDA action against company's Srikakulam facility in south India
** Dr Reddy's said in November it had received a letter from the FDA highlighting concerns about the manufacturing plant
** Third-quarter earnings driven by Russia and Venezuela, but sales not sustainable, says Credit Suisse (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain