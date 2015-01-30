** Shares in Dr Reddy's Laboratories fall 2.5 pct

** Credit Suisse downgrades to "neutral" from "outperform"

** Delay in monetisation of key drugs such as Nexium and Copaxone, which implies low-teen FY16 EPS growth - Credit Suisse

** Brokerage expects possibility of adverse U.S. FDA action against company's Srikakulam facility in south India

** Dr Reddy's said in November it had received a letter from the FDA highlighting concerns about the manufacturing plant

** Third-quarter earnings driven by Russia and Venezuela, but sales not sustainable, says Credit Suisse