** India rupee sees best monthly gain since May 2013

* Rupee's over 1.8 percent rise in January makes it the best performing Asian currency

** Traders say rupee may continue to gain on the back of strong foreign flows, but RBI unlikely to let the rupee rise drastically

** USD/INR seen holding in a 61.00 to 62.00 broad range in the near-term

** 10-year bond yield falls for seventh straight month

** Market aggressively pricing in rate cuts with investors expecting further fall in yields

** 10-year yield trading down 1 basis point on the day at 7.70 pct