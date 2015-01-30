** Focus is almost exclusively on RBI's rate view on Tuesday

** Most analysts expect rates to be on hold, but some see outside chance of a 25 bps rate cut

** Traders expect RBI to maintain a dovish tone, pinning future rate cuts on inflation trend, government reforms

** Blue chips such as Bharti Airtel and Hero MotoCorp to report earnings

** But planned share rights offerings, including from Tata Motors and government stake sales may cap gains in shares

** Indexes hit series of record highs this month

** Investors will also see who applies for payment bank licences. The deadline is on Monday

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: Application deadline for payments, small bank licences

HSBC manufacturing PMI

Tues: RBI policy review

Earnings: ACC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp,

TVS Motors, Lupin Ltd,

Punjab National Bank

Wed: Delhi state assembly elections

India HSBC Services PMI

Earnings: Bharti Airtel, Tata Power Co

, Century Textiles and Industries

Thurs: Jubilant Food Works earnings

Fri: Jet Airways earnings

