BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Focus is almost exclusively on RBI's rate view on Tuesday
** Most analysts expect rates to be on hold, but some see outside chance of a 25 bps rate cut
** Traders expect RBI to maintain a dovish tone, pinning future rate cuts on inflation trend, government reforms
** Blue chips such as Bharti Airtel and Hero MotoCorp to report earnings
** But planned share rights offerings, including from Tata Motors and government stake sales may cap gains in shares
** Indexes hit series of record highs this month
** Investors will also see who applies for payment bank licences. The deadline is on Monday
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Application deadline for payments, small bank licences
HSBC manufacturing PMI
Tues: RBI policy review
Earnings: ACC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp,
TVS Motors, Lupin Ltd,
Punjab National Bank
Wed: Delhi state assembly elections
India HSBC Services PMI
Earnings: Bharti Airtel, Tata Power Co
, Century Textiles and Industries
Thurs: Jubilant Food Works earnings
Fri: Jet Airways earnings
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain