Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Macquarie Bank Ltd
(Macquarie Bank)
Issue Amount 300 million swiss franc
Maturity Date September 4, 2023
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.8300
Reoffer price 100.8300
Reoffer yield 0.525 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 4, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law NSW
ISIN CH0269836703
