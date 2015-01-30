Jan 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Wendel SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 9, 2027
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.703
Reoffer price 99.703
Yield 2.529 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis
& Societe Generale CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012516417
