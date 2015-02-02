PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk low on strong equities, dollar; Fed signal awaited

May 3 Gold held on Wednesday near a three-week low hit in the previous session on rising equities and a firmer dollar as markets waited for cues on an U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 50 cents at $1,256.29 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. Bullion on Tuesday hit $1,251.37 per ounce, its lowest since April 10. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,257.20 an ounce. * Stock marke