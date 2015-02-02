** Adani Enterprises Ltd gains as much as 5.6 pct to its highest level since March 2011

** Stock gains over 27 pct since Jan. 22

** Adani hives off power, ports businesses to boost growth

** Demerger to unlock value in unlisted business and eliminate holding company discount - Analysts

** Each business of Adani is currently valued separately by analysts for which it gets a holding company discount

** CLSA starts Adani Enterprises as "buy" with a target of 750 rupees (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)