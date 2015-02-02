** India's Bajaj Auto falls 2.6 pct

** January sales fall 9 pct; lag expectations of 5.9 pct growth - analysts

** Hike in excise duty impacted sales - Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj to CNBC TV 18

** Demand expected to pick up due to onset of marriage season and Pongal in south India

** Bajaj also expected to benefit from launch of Platina Self Start in January