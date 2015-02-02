** Shares in India's sugar refiners gain on hopes of export incentives

** Govt is expected to decide on export subsidy this week - trade body official

** India exports more than 1 million tonnes of raw sugar in 2014 and expects to export up to 2 million tonnes this year

** Bajaj Hindusthan gains 2.4 pct, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 1 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills rises 1.7 pct (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)