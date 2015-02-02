** Shares in Dabur India Ltd gain 1.9 pct

** Nomura raises price target to 296 rupees from 251 rupees, retains 'buy' rating

** Dabur is one of the conviction 'buy' ideas in the mid-cap space within the sector - Nomura

** Diversified portfolio of the company should continue to deliver consistent and profitable performance - Nomura Securities

** The company on Friday reported a 16 pct increase in Dec qrtr net profit

** Dabur has consistently outperformed domestic peers on volume growth over the past few quarters - Nomura