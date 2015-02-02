** Monsanto India shares jump 18 pct

** Head towards biggest daily gain since Sept. 2014

** Indian govt is persuading local groups to end opposition to genetically modified (GM) crops - DNA daily reports

(bit.ly/169vCKl)

** Even if the groups opposing GM crops agree, it would take at least 2 years for any such launch - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)